Doug Black Sells 9,544 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.77 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

