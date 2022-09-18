Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $987,241.50 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922,551 shares in the company, valued at $263,136,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.86. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

