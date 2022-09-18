Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 341,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 49,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance
FTXO opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
