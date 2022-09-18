Insider Selling: Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells A$1,003,121.00 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.34 ($14.93), for a total transaction of A$1,003,121.00 ($701,483.22).

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Breville Group alerts:

Breville Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.