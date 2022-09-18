Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.