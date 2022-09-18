Citigroup Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $180.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.04.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.