Citigroup Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $180.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.