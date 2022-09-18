M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 594 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $423.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.48 and its 200-day moving average is $430.67.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

