Lisa Butler Sells 47,793 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -199.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several analysts have commented on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $153,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.