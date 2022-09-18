Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

