Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 52,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $781,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,563,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $49,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

