Jason Krikorian Sells 368,255 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04.

On Friday, September 9th, Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44.

Matterport Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Matterport by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,198,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.