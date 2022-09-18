Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

