Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $1,645,200.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRO. Raymond James raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.