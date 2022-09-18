Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

