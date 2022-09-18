Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.