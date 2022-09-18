Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 107,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,581,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

