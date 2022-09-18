Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CQP. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $54.10 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 202.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

