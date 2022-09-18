Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Sells $1,824,067.70 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

