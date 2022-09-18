Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 126,016 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 126,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,885,199.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 944,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,131,201.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.58. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

