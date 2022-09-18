BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

BOX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOX opened at $26.30 on Friday. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 11.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,664,000 after acquiring an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

