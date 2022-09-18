M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.64.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $182.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.