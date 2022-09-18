Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

NYSE CTLT opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

