Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.
Catalent Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE CTLT opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
