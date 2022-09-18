M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,384,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

