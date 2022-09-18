M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

