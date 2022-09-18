M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

