M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 379,249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,888,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IJS stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
