Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 445,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 1.09. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

