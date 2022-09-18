M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $145.06 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

