M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WHR opened at $145.06 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.