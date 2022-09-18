11,808 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

