Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

