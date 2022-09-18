Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

