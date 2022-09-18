Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.