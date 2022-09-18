Head-To-Head Contrast: Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Its Competitors

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Peloton Interactive to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -78.64% -102.05% -34.62% Peloton Interactive Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Peloton Interactive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 15 17 0 2.44 Peloton Interactive Competitors 51 413 897 12 2.63

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 241.84%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 124.17%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $3.58 billion -$2.83 billion -1.13 Peloton Interactive Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 1.76

Peloton Interactive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Peloton Interactive peers beat Peloton Interactive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

