M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GPC opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

