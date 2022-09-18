Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.