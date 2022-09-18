Contrasting Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) & East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mazda Motor and East Stone Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.89% 8.38% 3.57% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -8.54%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Mazda Motor and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mazda Motor and East Stone Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.19 $725.86 million $0.58 7.10 East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats East Stone Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

