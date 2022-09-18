Blackboxstocks (BLBX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.16 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.63

Analyst Ratings

Blackboxstocks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blackboxstocks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1362 2437 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.02%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.01%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.47% -0.17%

Summary

Blackboxstocks peers beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

