Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $55.23.

