Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the technology company's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.05.

NYSE VEEV opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $193.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

