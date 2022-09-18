Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

