Lake Street Capital Cuts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $26.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SSYS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Stratasys Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
