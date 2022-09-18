Lake Street Capital Cuts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $26.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSYS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

