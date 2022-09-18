Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.88.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $370,316. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

