GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GoodRx by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GoodRx by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 97,221 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.