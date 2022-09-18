R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,051 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after buying an additional 109,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in R1 RCM by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,212 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in R1 RCM by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,235 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

