Truist Financial Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $31.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

