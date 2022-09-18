T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,522,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TROW opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

