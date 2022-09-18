Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 26,237 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 239.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.