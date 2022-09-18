Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,876 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.3 %

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

