O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castellan Group increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $693.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $704.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

