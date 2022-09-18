Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

NYSE:CM opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

