EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

